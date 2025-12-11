New police commander appointed for Omagh district

A new police chief has been appointed for the Fermanagh and Omagh district.

Superintendent Pete Cunningham is the new District Commander for the local region.

Superintendent Cunningham brings almost 20 years of policing experience to the top post having previously held leadership roles across a range of policing areas including Business Crime, Road Safety and Local and Neighbourhood Policing.

Speaking about his appointment, Supt Cunningham said: “I am very fortunate to have enjoyed a long career in policing, working in a variety of roles across different areas, however I feel particularly lucky to have been given my first District Command in Fermanagh and Omagh.

“I have been getting to know the District and the officers who serve here, and I have been very, very impressed by everyone I’ve met and their commitment to making a real difference in their local communities.

“We have diverse communities here in Fermanagh and Omagh, across both rural and urban settings, and I look forward to getting out and meeting local people, partners and community organisations and to working strategically with them to address those areas of concern that impact local people the most.”

Superintendent Cunningham concluded: “It is a privilege to be able to serve the people of Fermanagh and Omagh as their new District Commander and I hope to do so with clarity and accountability, and by enabling my teams to innovate and continue to deliver high quality policing service that is visible, accessible and responsive to the unique needs of local people.”