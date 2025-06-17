New project wants farmers to take better care of their health

A new project is encouraging farmers in Co Tyrone to take better care of their health.

The Rural Communities Cancer Project is a UK-wide partnership between The Farming Community Network (FCN) and Macmillan Cancer Support, helping to raise awareness of cancer signs and symptoms among the community.

One of the project’s initiatives is the ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign – which encourages early detection and a proactive mindset towards getting checked.

Mid Ulster District Council has agreed to promote the project, aimed at tackling cancer inequalities and helping to raise awareness of cancer locally among those in rural areas, particularly the farming community.

Farmers, farm workers and people living in rural communities, can have lower access to cancer services and support due to the nature of their work and rural life, often in isolated areas; with migrant workers facing additional barriers when accessing cancer care.

Research indicates that people living in rural communities often present with more advanced cancer when they are diagnosed and are 5% less likely to survive than those living in an urban environment.

Approximately 36% of Northern Ireland’s population lives in a rural area, and this can create unique challenges for accessing services and support.

The evidence in Northern Ireland is anecdotal; however, there is a firm belief amongst clinicians – who are increasingly concerned – that farmers in particular are hesitant to contact their doctor until the late development of the disease, the outcome of which is then generally less than positive.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Frances Burton, said: “I’m delighted that the Council is offering its support to the important ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign to help tackle cancer inequalities and assist in raising awareness of cancer locally for those in rural areas and in particular, the farming community.

“As public representatives it is imperative we use every opportunity to raise awareness of cancer symptoms and encourage them to go to the doctor as soon as possible if necessary, which could save lives.”

Councillor Sean Clarke added: “We understand that farmers and those living in rural communities may not prioritise their health for several reasons – because of the lack of time and close proximity or availability of services and as a result some of the signs and symptoms of cancer – such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue – can be missed or overlooked.

“It is for this reason that Council has agreed to do what it can to help get the ‘Nip it in the Bud’ message out there and to encourage communities to get any symptoms checked. Council hope that its support of the campaign will encourage people in the rural areas of Mid Ulster to be more familiar with the early signs of cancer, and to take the necessary steps to get checked and ‘nip it in the bud’.”