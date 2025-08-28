BROUGHT TO YOU BY
New proposal to bring Tesco store to Strabane

  • 28 August 2025
Michael DevlinBy Michael Devlin - 28 August 2025
TESCO could be on the cusp of opening its first store in Strabane.

Set to be presented at next week’s meeting of the Planning Committee at Derry City and Strabane District Council, a full application for a new Tesco Express is being submitted by the family behind the Kennedy Centre in Belfast.

The proposed store would be based next to a number of existing retailers – including Home Bargains, Lynas and Winemark – off the Melmount Road in the town.

Should the application gain the backing of council, it would clear the way for Tesco’s first store in west Tyrone.

Tesco is the North’s biggest supermarket retailer, operating over 50 stores across the six counties.

The report going before council on Wednesday of next week suggests that the new Tesco Express would create some 20 jobs.

A total of nine objections have been received from six separate postal addresses, objections mainly centred on traffic congestion and disruption.

