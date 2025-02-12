New report reveals extent of local damage caused by Storm Eowyn

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) estimates ‘thousands’ of trees on its land were destroyed during Storm Eowyn.

Gale-force winds hit Ireland on January 24 as the storm wreaked havoc across Ireland.

The local council has now put together a report outlining how badly impacted its facilities were by the devastating storm.

“Storm Éowyn brought unprecedented challenges to the Fermanagh and Omagh district and has left a profound impact on communities and a trail of destruction and disruption,” the report states.

The council document, which will be brought before a meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee this evening, provides an insight into the local preparations for the storm.

An initial yellow weather warning was issued on Monday, January 20. This indicates an incoming storm is expected to cause some damage.

However, the weather warning in relation to Storm Eowyn was upgraded to amber on Wednesday, January 22, indicating a ‘potential risk to life and property’.

FODC officials held an emergency planning meeting at 9.30am on Thursday, January 23, to discuss the storm.

However, as the meeting was happening, the weather warning was upgraded to red, meaning it was ‘very likely that there will be a risk to life’.

This was the first time a red weather warning had been issued in Ireland.

According to the storm impact report, the council’s emergency plan was put on standby shortly before 4pm on January 23.

The next morning, as the full force of the storm hit the local area, the emergency plan was ‘officially invoked’.

Once the red warning had expired on the afternoon of January 24, the council was able to assess the extent of the damage caused.

“A number of council staff undertook emergency visual inspections on critical infrastructure assets including the Grange and Townhall, Omagh Leisure Centre and Fermanagh Lakeland Forum and both depots (Gortrush and Killyvilly) to assess the impact of the storm,” the report states.

“While there was some damage to roller-shutter doors and the roof in the depots, the assets remained available to assist with the council’s recovery operations supporting residents across the district.

“The initial visual inspections indicated significant damage to trees within Omagh (at the Grange) and Enniskillen (at the Broadmeadow).

“Inspections at all council priority 1 sites commenced from 7.30am on Saturday 25 January and revealed significant numbers of fallen trees across the whole council estates including household recycling centres, parks, open spaces and cemeteries (active and closed).

“Emergency clear up operations to ‘make safe’ and remove fallen trees commenced immediately.

“The council deployed three crews of qualified chainsaw operatives throughout Saturday. In response to a request from regional partners (DfI) issued through the emergency response structures, council offered mutual aid to assist with tree clearance on critical roads across the District e.g. access to the SWAH and A4/A5; however this was subsequently not required and council staff remained focussed on recovery operations across the estate.

“Drone footage on 27 January revealed the full extent of damage to areas such as Killyfole, Ecclesville and Gortin Glens Forest Park, with areas such as the Scenic Drive likely to be closed for several weeks as each tree is cleared sequentially.

“Council staff and contractors worked to re-open some significant parts of these popular destinations by Friday 31 January. Estimates for fallen trees across the council estate runs into the thousands.”

Following the storm, the council also opened its four leisure centres to provide facilities for the many families whose power to their homes was cut.

The new report says almost 1,400 people attended the leisure centres in the days after the storm.