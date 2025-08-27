New search for remains of Tyrone teenager Columba McVeigh

A NEW search has started in the latest stage of a long-running effort to find the body of a Tyrone teenager ‘disappeared’ 50 years ago.

Columba McVeigh, from Donaghmore, was murdered by the IRA in 1975.

The 19-year-old is one of 17 victims of the troubles known as the Disappeared.

Advertisement

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) has previously conducted six searches of the Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan since 1999, covering more than 26 acres.

It has described the latest search as ‘a continuation’ of its last dig.

The Commission is not believed to be acting on any new information and is examining an area which has not been excavated before.

The search began last week and is expected to last another three weeks.