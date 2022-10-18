New Strabane garden development opened

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sinn Fein’s Sandra Duffy, paid a visit to Strabane on Monday to help celebrate the completion of development works at a local community garden.

Mayor Duffy arrived at Tulacorr Community Gardens and Allotments site, run by the Koram Centre, to also mark World Mental Health Day.

The new development has seen the completion of 27 ground plots, and 16 raised beds, which will give rise to a whole new world of incoming activities at the site.

Adrian Loughrey, centre manager at the Koram Centre, welcomed the Mayor’s visit, saying, “It’s fantastic to host the Mayor on World Mental Health Day, and to see the development work at the Tulacorr Allotment site being completed.

“The site currently provides members with an idyllic, tranquil space for gardening, socialising, and workshops to promote positive mental health and emotional well-being.

“Over the next few months, the site will play host to a range of activities, including meditation, woodworking and creative writing programmes, while the development of the Pergola and barbecue area will provide somewhere for people with opportunities to socialise. Going forward, we hope that it could also be used by other local groups. Our thanks go to the Ballymena-based John Moores Foundation, whose support made the work possible.

“I would encourage anyone who would like to learn more about the work we do at the Koram Centre and the support on offer, to please contact 02871 886181 or drop into the premises on Mourne Villas.”

Mayor Duffy commented, “It’s great to have the opportunity to visit the allotment site, and see the great work which has been carried out here.

“Community-based services, like those provided at the Koram Centre, provide vital support to our local communities.

“World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity for us to reflect on steps that we can take to improve our mental health and emotional well-being, and I would encourage everyone to reach out for support, if needed.”