New welding apprenticeship programme launched in Cookstown

THE principal of the South West College said a welding apprenticeship programme which is set to be rolled out through its Cookstown campus will strengthen ‘the talent pipeline’ in Tyrone.

Northern Ireland Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, has launched the Collaborative Assured Skills Academy in Welding at the South West College, in a major boost for the local industry.

Through the South West College, 12 students will receive industry standard welding training with a number of companies, which includes several firms based in Tyrone.

Principal and chief executive at the South West College, Celine McCartan, feels the scheme will benefit students.

“With our expert lecturers and state-of-the-art facilities, we are equipping participants with the practical skills and confidence required to succeed in advanced manufacturing and engineering,” she explained.

“This programme not only prepares individuals for immediate employment with local companies but also strengthens the talent pipeline that underpins the growth and competitiveness of the sector in our region.”

Eligible applicants will be invited to an information session and interview which will be held on the week commencing Monday, October 6, at the SWC Welding Facility at Kilcronagh Industrial Estate in Cookstown.

Following completion of the training, participants will be guaranteed an interview to take up a welding position at one of the eleven supporting companies.

The Collaborative Assured Skills Academy in Welding will be delivered from Monday, October 20 to Friday, December 5.