Western Trust opens new women’s health hub in Fintona

THE Western Trust has launched a new women’s health hub at Fintona Medical Centre, aimed at providing improved access to specialist care for women across south Tyrone and Fermanagh.

The service is based within Trust-run GP practices that were at risk of closure last year.

Following engagement with the Department of Health, the Western Trust intervened to protect local GP services in Fintona, Dromore and Trillick, and Brookeborough and Tempo, ensuring patients could continue to access care close to home.

Listening to public feedback about the need for better women’s health services, the Trust has introduced an innovative GP-led model focused on early intervention, choice and convenience. Led by experienced GP Dr Kelly Maguire, the clinics provide support for menopause, HRT, menstrual conditions, sexual health and contraception.

Dr Maguire, who has over 20 years’ experience in women’s health, will serve patients across Fintona, Brookeborough and Tempo, and Dromore and Trillick.

Clinics run twice weekly, with patients able to self-refer by calling Fintona Medical Centre after 2pm or be referred by their GP.

Dr Maguire said, “I am really hopeful that these new services will improve access for patients of the Trust-run practices to access a female health service and in addition, improve access for other patients contacting their own practices with non-related conditions.”

The hub is supported by a multidisciplinary team, including advanced nurse practitioner Johnny Hadley and advanced paramedic practitioner Damian Muldoon.

Johnny said, “It’s been so important here through the changes and the support that we have had from the Trust to keep the doors open, that we provide a high standard of care to those in the local area.”

The initiative reflects the Trust’s commitment to developing modern, patient-centred care and protecting rural GP services.

For more, visit the Health & Care Futures hub on the Western Trust website.