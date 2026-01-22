Special guest at Drumquin service in honour of RUC officers

A SPECIAL guest from New York was among those who attended a memorial dedication to former RUC officers in Drumquin earlier this month.

The Omagh Branch of the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC Association recently hosted the dedication service at Lower Langfield Parish Church.

Former PSNI DCI John Caldwell, who was seriously injured in a gun attack at Youth Sport Omagh three years ago, and Garda Superintendent Siobhan Mollaghan were also in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Ross Hussey, chairman of the Omagh branch, said the association hopes to complete the dedication of memorials across the district during 2026, subject to final arrangements.

“Only two villages now remain – Mountfield and Trillick – to ensure every former police station in the Omagh District is covered,” he said.

“Our aim is simple: we will not forget the service and supreme sacrifice of police officers, whether they served in the Royal Irish Constabulary, the Royal Ulster Constabulary or the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“Omagh was the original group to raise a memorial to the Royal Irish Constabulary – the first on the island of Ireland – and also the first memorial to those who served with HM Forces during the First World War. That is something we are very proud of.”

The guest of honour at the Drumquin event was Noreen Munnelly, who travelled from New York to see the association’s work in historical research and remembrance.

“Noreen was delighted to be with us in Drumquin,” Mr Hussey said. “She paid tribute to the research undertaken by Michael Winters and the way her great-uncle is being remembered by the association, both in Drumquin and at his final resting place in Co Mayo.”

Also attending was Professor Stephen White, chair of the RUC GC Foundation, who praised the work of the Omagh branch.

“I have the greatest admiration for the officers and members of the Omagh branch,” he said. “I know how much effort, research and organisation goes into each dedication.

“They provide a real service to history and remembrance, and to the families of those who served. It means a great deal to bereaved relatives to know their loved ones have not been forgotten.”