Newtownstewart man admits sexual communication with children

A NEWTOWNSTEWART man has pleaded guilty to having sexual communication with children.

Appearing before Dungannon Crown Court, Don Gailey (47), of Castle View, admitted two counts of sexual communication with two children under 16, one count of attempted sexual communication with intent and two counts of attempted sexual communication with two children under 16 between January 3, 2024 and January 30, 2024. He is due to be sentenced on August 14.