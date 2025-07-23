No decision on ‘special advocates’ request at Omagh bomb inquiry

BRITISH Government legislation suggests that the chair of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry may not have the power to appoint representatives to access sensitive material related to the 1998 atrocity, the inquiry has heard.

Katherine Grange KC, representing the government, made the remarks during the second day of hearings on whether legal representatives should be granted access to closed national security evidence.

The hearing involved legal teams for the bereaved families and those injured in the Market Street bombing nearly 27 years ago.

Ms Grange cautioned against incurring unnecessary costs and said that even if the power existed, appointing such representatives would not be appropriate.

“No inquiry has taken that step to date, even those with significant national security considerations. There’s no justification for departing from that,” she said.

“Words like reassurance, confidence, robustness come to mind. But ultimately, trust must be placed in your own appointment and the independence and skill of your counsel.”

Michael Mansfield KC, representing the family of Libby Rushe, said they were not seeking special access but emphasised that as much material as possible should be heard in open session.

Other legal teams, including those for the Police Ombudsman and former Chief Constable Ronnie Flanagan, took neutral or reserved positions.

Fintan McAleer, who also represents a number of families, said that a ‘series of revelations’ since the bomb had served to undermine their ‘trust in the state’.

“We’re simply trying to convey the aspiration of the core participants we represent in that this inquiry should be in public in everything that it does. We accept there is a limitation on that.”

A decision on whether Special Advocates are permitted to participate is expected in due course.