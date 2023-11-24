‘No evidence’ turbines causing Omagh humming noise

LEADING energy company, SSE Renewables, says there is ‘no evidence’ that its wind turbines are responsible for the mysterious humming noise that has been baffling residents in Omagh.

The firm, which operates six wind turbines on Bessy Bell, also stressed that it has not been contacted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council as part of its investigation into the source of the noise.

The hum, which is generally heard late at night, is described as a ‘continuous, low-frequency drone’, and has been heard in different parts of the town for over a month now.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has been investigating the matter, but they do not appear to be any closer to cracking the case; stating there will be ‘no quick fix’ to solving the mystery.

The information vacuum is being filled with a number of theories, many of which blame wind turbines.

Campaign group, West Tyrone Against Wind Turbines, said the impact of low-frequency noise from wind turbines ‘needs to be investigated’.

Owen McMullan, a spokesperson for the group, said, “The impact of low frequency noise from wind farms has been medically and scientifically proven.

“Those investigating the humming noise heard in Omagh need to consider the potential for turbines at Bessy Bell to be the source.”

The Omagh humming noise has generated considerable interest from media outlets in Ireland, Britain and beyond since it was first reported by our sister paper, the TyroneHerald, last month.

We have received many phone calls and emails from members of the public throughout Ireland, offering their explanations as to what may be causing the sound, which has been baffling locals for the past few weeks. Most theories point towards wind turbines, and West Tyrone is certainly ranked amongst the highest densities of wind turbines in Ireland.

Advertisement

SSE Renewables owns the Bessy Bell windfarm which is comprised of six turbines, and has been operating in the area since October 2008. A spokesperson for the company said it hasn’t been contacted by the local council as part of its investigations, and said there is ‘no evidence’ that its turbines are responsible.

They stated, “We have not been contacted by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council in relation to any noise events in the region, nor have we received any complaints, either recently or historically, associated with the operation of our Bessy Bell II Wind Farm.”

When asked for an update on its investigation, the council would not directly comment, and instead referred to its line that environmental officers are looking into the matter.

However, at a recent environmental services committee meeting, the council’s director of community and well-being, John Boyle elaborated and said, “Our officers have not been able to pinpoint the source of the noise. They have theories that it could be multiple airconditioning units bouncing air off each other and creating the noise, and they are also looking to see if it could be an electricity transformer.

“At the minute, the equipment we have is not accurate enough to find the source, so we are investigating into the possibility of buying new equipment.”

Mr Boyle added, “This will be no easy solution or quick fix to this problem; it will take a significant time to locate where the noise pollution is coming from due to the size of the area we are receiving reports from.

“We have never had this issue before, and in all the time I have been working in this field, I have never come across a problem like this.”

But could the saga be coming to an end?

A resident of the Kevlin Road, who has been hearing the noise for at least six weeks, said yesterday (Wednesday), “It was very audible on Saturday night, but I haven’t heard it since.

“It does seem to come and go… but I think this is the longest period I’ve had a break from it!”