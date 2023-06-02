No firework display this Halloween in Omagh

It has been confirmed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council that there will once again not be a fireworks display in Omagh this Halloween.

The council has however, confirmed that it has budgeted for Christmas celebrations this year.

Last year there was much disappointment and young heartbreak across the county after the Council announced at the eleventh hour that it would be hosting the annual fireworks display, citing “awareness of the cost of living crisis” as one of the factors for its decision.

In a statement a spokesperson for the council said, “The Council adopted its budget for the 2023-2024 financial year on 09 February 2023 at a Special Council Meeting.

“The Council has not made budgetary provision for Halloween Fireworks displays in either Omagh or Enniskillen and this has already been conveyed to business representatives in previous discussions with them.”

The spokesperson added, “The Council has made full provision for Christmas and associated activities.”