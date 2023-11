COUNCIL has said that there will be no “easy solution” to finding the source of a mysterious night-time hum that has been heard all over Omagh in recent weeks.

At a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh’s Council Environmental Services Committee, an update was given on the ongoing investigation on the noise following a question from Alliance Party councillor, Stephen Donnelly.

Cllr Donnelly stated, “I was contacted a number of times by a considerable number of residents in the Omagh area concerning an ongoing and persistent problem of noise pollution at night. This has been characterized by a buzzing that has been heard all over Omagh.

“I know there is currently an ongoing investigation into the noise. Is there an update?”

It was subsequently revealed by a council official in attendance that officers investigating the noise had heard it but could not detect its source.

The council is now looking into buying specialist equipment that will be able to indicate the source of the noise. The official also indicated that the council had some theories on what was creating the noise including multiple air conditioning units and an electricity transformer.

Director of community and well-being, John Boyle said, “Our officers have been out at night and have noticed the humming sound, particularly in the Coolnagard area. They have not however been able to pinpoint the source of the noise. They have theories that it could be multiple air conditioning units bouncing air off each other and creating the noise, they are also looking at seeing if it could be an electricity transformer.

“At the minute the equipment we have is not accurate enough to find the source so we are investigating into the possibility of buying new equipment.”

Mr Boyle added, “This will be no easy solution or quick fix to this problem; it will take a significant time to locate where the noise pollution is coming from due to the size of the area we are receiving reports from.

“We have never had this issue before and in all the time I have been working in this field I have never come across a problem like this.”