A WOMAN charged with assaulting police claims that no solicitors will represent her, a court has heard.

On Tuesday at Omagh Magistrates Court, Dana Crumlish (44), of Main Street, Fintona, appeared for an update.

District Judge Ted Magill had previously adjourned the hearing as Crumlish wished to obtain legal representation.

However, on Tuesday when Crumlish walked into court, Judge Magill asked if she had got a solicitor.

Crumlish replied, “Nobody wants to represent me.”

Judge Magill asked if she wanted to represent herself, to which the Fintona woman replied, “Aye, may as well.”

Crumlish pleaded guilty to the single charge of assaulting police.

Judge Magill had previously sentenced Crumlish to probation on other matters.

He adjourned this case until March 4, to which the defendant responded, “Right judge, cheerio!”