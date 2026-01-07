‘Notable reduction’ in smell complaints around Tyrone factory

THE Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has claimed that there has been “a notable reduction in complaints” about smell issues allegedly linked to a compost factory at Killeeshil.

This follows the completion of upgrade works to the site’s odour management infrastructure. The statutory agency’s claim, in correspondence to Mid Ulster District Council, follows a motion, unanimously endorsed at the November 27 meeting of the local authority, stating: “This Council notes the ongoing distress caused by the foul smell in the Killeeshil area.

“This Council resolves to write to David Reid, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, asking him to meet with the residents to bring about a speedy resolution to the crisis.”

The Motion was tabled by Councillor Kevin McElvogue (Independent, Clogher Valley DEA).

In 2024, the company Northway Mushrooms went into administration, and the operators of the Aghnagar Road site are now Sawgrass Substrates Ltd. (SSL).

Speaking at the November 27 council meeting, the local authority, the Clogher Valley DEA representative said: “For more than six years, families in the Killeeshil community have been affected almost daily by the strong sickening odour coming from Sawgrass factory on the Aghnagar Road.

“This is not a minor inconvenience. It affects people most days, and often for long periods.

“Because of the smell, many residents cannot open their windows, even on warm days. People cannot sit outside, enjoy their gardens, or let their children play outdoors.

“Some families describe feeling trapped in their own homes. This odour is also impacting the local primary school, St. Mary’s [PS, Cabragh].

“Teachers have had to close classroom windows, because the smell is so overpowering.

“The school has invested in a new outdoor sensory garden, but on many days it cannot be used because of the odour.

“It’s too overwhelming for children and staff. This is completely unacceptable.

“Across the community, the odour is causing widespread disruption. Children have been sick during football training and matches.

“Sessions at Killeeshil GAC have been cancelled or cut short. Community events have been ruined. Visitors regularly comment on the strength of the smell.

“People’s mental health is suffering. Stress, frustration, and the feeling of being ignored are becoming part of daily life.

“There are also residents with asthma, respiratory conditions, and sensory needs, who are especially vulnerable. Many report headaches, nausea, and breathing difficulties when the smell is present.

“There are very real health concerns.

“To date, the community has submitted over 1,200 complaints to the NIEA and to Mid Ulster District Council.”

Responding to the council’s concerns, NIEA Chief Executive, David Reid, insisted that the situation had improved to an extent.

In correspondence to the council, circulated at its December 18 meeting, he wrote: “The NIEA continues to monitor and assess odour complaints from the local residents’ association, and has previously met with the group and elected representatives to discuss these issues.

“You may be aware that the site’s odour management infrastructure was upgraded during July and August this year.

“As expected, this work led to a temporary increase in odour complaints while the upgrades were being completed.

“I understand the site operator communicated information about these works to local residents, providing updates as the work progressed.

“Since the completion of the upgrades, there has been a notable reduction in complaints, and NIEA continues to engage with the operator concerning compliance with authorisation conditions.

“On this basis, it is unclear how the situation has been determined to constitute a ‘crisis’, and we would welcome further clarification.

“We would appreciate understanding more about the Council’s assessment of the situation, including the number of complaints received and the outcome of any investigations into statutory nuisance.

“This information will help us gain a clearer picture of the current position, including a clear understanding and communication of our respective responsibilities.

“NIEA would be happy to meet with the Council’s Environmental Health officers to discuss the matter further, and explore any concerns you may have.

“Should residents continue to have specific concerns, these can be forwarded to NIEA at nieawastecomplaint@daera-ni.gov.uk.”