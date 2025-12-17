Advertisement

Number of ‘high value’ tools stolen in rural areas near Omagh

  • 17 December 2025
POLICE in Omagh are investigating a series of rural burglaries that occurred within the vicinity of the Crockanboy Road and Camcosy Road, Rousky.

These occurred between 5pm on Sunday, December 14 and 6pm the following day.

“A number of high value tools were stolen from the area,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Police are appealing for any persons who noted suspicious behaviour/vehicles/persons in the area to make contact.

“If you have any information that could assist Police with their enquiries, including CCTV, please phone 101 quoting CC1614 of 15/12/25.”

