  • 23 March 2025
Number of people arrested after car set on fire in Stewartstown
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 23 March 2025
Police are appealing for information following an incident in the Drumcairn Forest area of Stewartstown earlier this evening.

A small grey Audi hatchback was set alight after it crashed into a tree in the area. A number of arrests have been made.

Police believe members of the public may have witnessed the incident.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to any witnesses as soon as possible.

Police would also be interested in speaking to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time.

If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting reference CC1298 – 23/03/25.

