INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd has announced a new £260,000 road improvement scheme for the A5 Victoria Road.

The scheme, which will commence on Tuesday (November 5) is part of a £1million package of measures to improve safety on the existing A5.

The resurfacing works will extend from north of the junction with Ash Avenue for a distance of 400 metres and will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of the road.

Minister O’Dowd said, “While work is ongoing to progress the upgrade of the A5 Western Transport Corridor scheme I have been clear that I am committed to doing what I can to improve safety on the existing road. I have allocated just over £1million this year for a package of measures and this £260,000 scheme for the A5 Victoria Road is part of the improvement works being delivered.”

To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the first phase of the works it will be necessary to operate a lane closure on the A5 Victoria Road, between Ash Avenue and Grangefoyle Road between the hours of 9.30am to 4:30 pm.

The second phase will require a full road closure and will commence on Saturday November 9 through to Sunday, November 10 between the hours of 8am to 6pm.

During the road closure a signed diversionary route will be in place. Northbound traffic will be diverted off the A5 at Strabane onto the A38 and through Lifford onto the A40 Foyle Road, Derry. South bound traffic will be diverted off at Newbuildings via the B48 to Donemana and onto the B49 to Artigarvan.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.