Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £533,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on A505 Barony Road, will commence on Monday September, 9.

The proposed resurfacing scheme will include two sections of A505 Barony Road; Section (1) from Sultan Road junction extending towards Cookstown for approximately 950 metres and Section (2) starting approximately 800 metres south-west of Greencastle Road junction to a point 530 metres north-east of Greencastle Road.

Minister O’Dowd said, “This substantial investment of £533,000 for the Omagh area will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Advertisement

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement full road closures as follows;

Section (1) from Sultan Road to Crancussy Road, from Monday September 9 until Sunday September 22.

During these times signed diversionary routes will be in place:

HGV’s Via: A29 Cookstown, A29 Dungannon, A29 Stangmore Roundabout, A4 Dual Carriageway, A5 Ballygawley Roundabout, A5 Omagh and vice versa.

Light traffic via: A505 Drum Road, B4 Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy, B4 Termon Road, Carrickmore, B46 Creggan Road, Creggan Crossroads and vice versa.

Section (2) from Coolaharn Road to Spring Road, from Monday 23 September 2024 until Sunday 13 October 2024.

B46 Crockanboy Rd Greencastle, A505 Creggan Crossroads, B46 Creggan Rd, Carrickmore, B4 Drumnakilly Rd, B4 Hosptial Rd, Omagh and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday October 11, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com.