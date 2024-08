INFRASTRUCTURE minister, John O’Dowd, has, again, raised hopes that work on the A5 Western Transport Corridor could start within a few weeks.

During a meeting of the A5/N2 Council Cross Border Committee on Monday, Minister O’Dowd suggested that good news regarding the project could come as early as next month.

One of those in attendance at the meeting was Sinn Féin councillor, Glen Campbell, who reminded the minister that every day the upgrade is delayed increases the likelihood of another road death.

“It (the meeting) was another opportunity for members of the committee representing five council areas in Tyrone, Fermanagh, Donegal, Derry and Monaghan to lobby the Minister for full delivery of A5 Western Transport Corridor.

“We also urged Minister O’Dowd to use his influence to lobby Irish government ministers and officials to progress with vital roads infrastructure in Donegal and Monaghan, that will connect with the A5.

“I reminded the Minister of the rising death toll on the existing A5. When the public inquiry took place in May/June of last year, there had been 47 fatalities on the road, since the A5 scheme was first initiated in 2007.

“That figure now, sadly, stands at 56 and further delay will result in further loss of life.

“He assured us of his commitment to the project and stated that having considered the report of the public inquiry, he has recommended to the Stormont Executive that the A5 project should proceed. He hopes to have the backing of the Executive as early as September.

“It was good to hear the detailed focus being placed on this project by the Minister and his department officials. It was also reassuring to hear of the communication and cooperation between department officials across Ireland.”

Cllr Campbell concluded, “Minister O’Dowd has agreed to our request for quarterly meetings between his officials and the A5/N2 committee, and we are hopeful that our next meeting later in the autumn will have more positive news to report.”