Officer deploying stinger had to jump out of the way of vehicle

A twenty-nine-year-old man arrested in relation to serious motoring offences in which a police officer deploying a stinger hand to jump into a hedge to avoid being struck, had been remanded in custody.

Zacch Donagho from Derrykerrib Road, Newtownbutler is charged with dangerous driving and whilst disqualified, failing to stop for police, applying for a licence while disqualified and having no licence or insurance.

These matters occurred on June 15 at Tattymoyle Road, Fintona however it emerged Donagho had also knowingly made a false declaration to apply for a licence while disqualified on a date in 2020.

He was already facing further charges of burglary and assault for which he had failed to attend court, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued in January this year.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

He explained shortly before 9pm on the day in question, police were performing a vehicle checkpoint in Fintona town centre in order to facilitate a band parade.

A black BMW was noted to slow down considerably while approaching an officer, then increase in speed and drive off.

Police radioed to colleagues at a different checkpoint warning a speeding vehicle was approaching and at this the BMW was noted to “crest a hill, then double back.”

An officer was able to deploy a stinger and in the process the car swerved at him in what he felt was a deliberate attempt to strike him and had to jump into a hedge to avoid impact.

The BMW’s four tyres were successfully deflated by the stinger but it continued at speed.

Police conducted searches and discovered a woman “staggering” a short distance away and close to that the BNW was located in a farm laneway.

By now PSNI Air Support had been scouring the area for Donagho who had fled and thermal imaging showed him hiding in bushes two fields away from where the BMW was abandoned.

He was arrested but asked police to hand him an inhaler which was in the driver door pocket of the car and in the process of doing this officer discovered a passport and a driving licence.

While in custody it was discovered the driving licence was in the name of Christopher Donagho with a different address in Newtownbutler but showing his photograph.

The officer said, “This is genuine and it transpires the defendant successfully applied for a licence under an alias. He has actually sat a test. This was then extended when he sat a test for a large lorry licence and he has been on the road. Enquiries show he sat the tests while he was disqualified.”

Objecting to bail, the officer pointed to a strong likelihood of reoffending adding, “There is a very relevant and concerning record with 18 convictions in Northern Ireland, 11 of which are for motoring including three for no insurance, two for driving while disqualified and one for failing to stop for police. There are also seven convictions in the Republic of Ireland five of which are for dangerous driving. There are also convictions for driving with excess alcohol in both jurisdictions.”

He continued, “Police are concerned the defendant will fail to adhere to any bail conditions. He’s being given five periods of disqualification and continues to drive, showing no consideration for orders of the court. He has taken extreme measures to obtain a driving licence including for a large vehicle.”

There were previous difficulties tracing Donagho and he puts forward two different addresses – one of which is his father’s despite having never resided there, rather it is “an address of convenience.”

The officer said the other is his mother’s address, “Who has also been before the court giving evidence for the defendant, in a case of very serious motoring offences, where the victim sustained a fractured neck and back. The judge in that matter decided both the defendant and his mother told outrageous lies to the court.”

Another address associated with Donagho in Beragh was not suitable as there are charges before the court in relation to alleged domestic abuse at that property.

“This man poses a very serious risk to others, especially road users, for whom he gives absolutely no consideration,” said the officer.

“He has been offending on the roads from the age of 14 and is now 29. He has continued to drive and has in fact set up a transport company in May

2022 when he was disqualified and is the sole director. That company has since been struck off.”

A defence solicitor said Donagho’s mother was willing to have him reside with her and strict bail with a “myriad of conditions” could be imposed.

However District Judge Alana McSorley refused stating, “I consider what I have heard to be a flagrant disregard for court orders and I’m not satisfied that any conditions would be adhered to.”

Donagho was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court on June 25.