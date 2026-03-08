Advertisement

Oil thefts reported in Omagh area as prices continue to soar

  • 8 March 2026
There have a number of oil thefts reported recently in the Omagh policing area. File photo
A warning has been issued following recent reports of oil thefts in the Omagh policing district.

It comes as the price of home heating oil has soared in recent days due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

A PSNI spokesperson said there have recently been reports of oil being stolen from premises in the Fermanagh and Omagh policing district.

Vigilant

Police have appealed for people to be vigilant and are offering the following advice.

  • Lock It: Use high-quality, closed-shackle padlocks on tank caps.
  • Light It: Install motion-sensor security lighting around your tank.
  • Hide It: Long term, use fencing or prickly hedging to keep your tank out of sight from the road.
  • Alarm It: Consider a remote oil-level alarm that alerts your phone if levels drop suddenly.

People are asked to report any suspicious vehicles or activity in their to police immediately via 101 or indeed, via 999 if the crime is in progress.

