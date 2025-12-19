Omagh accounting students make it into top 10 places in Ireland

THREE second-year Higher Education Accounting students from the Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) programme at South West College achieved top ten places in Ireland in the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) examinations.

Hundreds of students across Ireland took part in the exams earlier this year, with SWC’s Omagh students standing out for their exceptional results.

To recognise their achievement, the college hosted a celebratory evening at the Omagh Campus Gallery Restaurant, where over 20 guests, stakeholders, and award winners enjoyed a two-course meal prepared by catering and hospitality students. Top achievers included HLA students Alana Hunter from Castlederg, employed with McAleer Jackson, Ryan Conway from Loughmacrory, employed with Turbett and Co, and Michael Clarke from Greencastle, employed with SP McCaffrey.

All three placed in the top ten in Ireland at Level 5, with Alana and Michael repeating their success from last year.

Alana, Michael and Ryan credited the HLA pathway for providing the ideal balance of academic study and real-world experience, which they say played a major role in their exam success.

Celine McCartan, principal and chief executive of South West College, praised the students’ remarkable accomplishments.

She said, “We were delighted to see several of our students place in the top ten last year, and to repeat this success is an exceptional achievement. The accomplishments of Alana, Michael, and Ryan reflect their hard work and the high quality of our accountancy programmes at South West College.

“It also highlights the dedication of our lecturers and industry partners, who ensure students gain valuable practical experience alongside their studies.”

Noreen McGirr, Higher Level Apprenticeship and Business Process Manager at SWC, added, “Our HLA in Accounting offers a unique combination of classroom learning and hands-on industry experience.

“Students attend college one day a week while spending the remaining four days in a professional accounting environment, gaining practical knowledge, earning a salary, and paying no tuition fees.

“This balance is key to their outstanding results and demonstrates the strength of this pathway as a route to a successful accounting career.”