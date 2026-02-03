Advertisement

Omagh arts centre lights up to highlight important issues

  • 3 February 2026
The Strule Arts Centre on a previous occasion it was lit up.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 3 February 2026
Less than a minute

THE Strule Arts Centre in Omagh will be lit up different colours this month to highlight a number of issues.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will illuminate the local arts centre and Enniskillen Castle throughout February to mark a series of important awareness days.

The buildings will be illuminated from 6pm to midnight.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 4, the buildings will be lit up teal to mark World Cancer Day.

The following day they have a purple look in recognition of Oesophageal and Gastric Cancer Awareness Month.

Then on Saturday, February 14, the two council buildings will turn red for National Heart Month.

Finally on Saturday, February 28, the buildings will be lit up pink for Rare Disease Day.

