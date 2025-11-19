Omagh arts centre lit up today to mark International Men’s Day

STRULE Arts Centre in Omagh will be lit up blue today to mark International Men’s Day.

The move was unanimously agreed at a recent meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council during a Sinn Fein motion recognising the positive difference that men and boys can make to their families and communities.

Proposer, Councillor Debbie Coyle, said: “It is essential to highlight the importance of positive male role models and also recognise some of the specific challenges that men and boys face including high male suicide rates, mental health and wellbeing.

“This council recognises that men and boys can and do make a positive difference and that there are many positive male role models. We also recognise that it is important to promote and support initiatives that encourage men and boys to take part and therefore improve their health and wellbeing.”

She further encouraged programs and initiatives where positive and diverse male role models from fathers to community leaders, inspire our boys so that they can challenge the damaging and unhealthy stereotypes of toxic masculinity.”

Concluding, Councillor Coyle called on: “All statutory agencies, the community and voluntary sector to support and highlight these issues and help celebrate our men and boys.”

Seconding, Councillor Ruaídhrí Lyttle said: “This motion recognises the importance of positive male role models as well as the challenges faced by men and boys in today’s society.

“We must endeavour to promote positive role models, and we cannot afford to be complacent particularly when we see the extremely worrying rise of toxic so-called online influencers. This can have a detrimental effect upon young boys and vulnerable males. We must challenge toxic attitudes.”

SDLP councillor, Bernard McGrath, said: “International Men’s Day is an opportunity to highlight and raise awareness around many issues including abuse, homelessness, suicide, violence and more.

“In an era of toxic masculinity there are so many negative role models influencing young men and boys so it is important to promote positive role models, not just movie stars and sportsmen, but everyday working-class men living decent, honest lives.”

Alliance councillor, Eddie Roofe, welcomed the motion as: “A chance to recognise the many ways men and boys contribute positively to our families, communities and workplaces. It’s also a time to reflect on the challenges faced especially around mental health.

“Too many men are suffering in silence and the high rate of male suicide are a stark reminder, including in our district … We must work together to promote a healthier, more inclusive view of masculinity, which values kindness, respect and emotional strength, just as much as resilience and responsibility.”

Independent councillor, Josephine Deehan, told members: “There’s no doubt that social media has portrayed a very toxic form of masculinity and that does not reflect the true spirit of men.”

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor, Shirley Hawkes said: “Too often the contribution of men has been downplayed or criticised. It’s right that this council says men matter too.”

Final speaker, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) councillor, Victor Warrington, supported the motion: “Albeit not quite understanding the relevance if bringing it to this committee.

“We welcome the call of leading by example and challenging the outdated stereotypes, in order to encourage the next generation.”

The motion was supported unanimously.