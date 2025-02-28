Omagh attack: We all need to do more to address the issues

PARENTS, schools and youth workers are being urged to play a greater role in educating young people about the impact of their behaviour after a video showing a violent attack involving schoolchildren in Omagh was widely shared on social media.

The footage, filmed at Omagh Bus Depot last week, shows a schoolgirl being viciously kicked and punched while subjected to a racial slur.

Police are investigating the assault as a ‘racially-motivated hate crime’ and have also warned people not to share the video.

The incident highlights a number of important issues relating to bullying, racism and the role of social media fuelling this behaviour among young people.

It is not the first such case – last year, another video of schoolgirls fighting near Omagh Bus Depot was also widely-circulated online, prompting police intervention.

Manus Morrow, a youth worker in Omagh, warned of the long-term harm caused by both the attack and its online circulation.

“It’s one thing to be the victim of an assault, but having it filmed and shared with people you don’t even know is ten times more traumatising,” he said.

Mr Morrow also highlighted how social media can escalate situations.

“Instead of stepping in, people stood watching or recording. Kids don’t realise that pulling out their phones fuels the situation. What starts as an argument can turn into a fight because someone feels pressure to ‘prove’ themselves on camera,” he explained.

Mr Morrow added: “If we can teach young people online safety, hopefully they will carry that awareness when they go into the wider world.”

Catherine Hague, a volunteer with ERANO (Empowering Refugees and Newcomers Organisation), invited schools to reach out and help promote tolerance within the community.

“We encourage schools and young people to contact us if they witness racial bullying, so we can work together to foster a more tolerant community.”

“It’s crucial that organisations like ours are adequately funded so we can continue vital educational programmes that promote tolerance and understanding,” Catherine continued.

“We hope the victim of this attack is receiving the support they need and knows that our community stands in solidarity with them.”

A police inspector said that they are treating the assault as a ‘racially-motivated hate crime’.

Inspector Jack said: “The assault occurred on February 18 at a bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area of the town. We are treating this report as a racially-motivated hate crime, and enquiries are ongoing.”

However, the inspector urged members of the public who have received the footage to refrain from circulating the video further.

“We are also aware of footage of this report circulating on social media and would ask the public to please refrain from sharing this content – and to permanently delete it if you have it in your possession,” he said.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1213 19/02/25.”