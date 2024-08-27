Omagh based engineering firm announces 30 new jobs

OMAGH based Lagan Energy will grow its workforce by 70 per-cent with 30 new roles over the next few years, as it continues to expand its footprint in the global renewables sector.

The company, which provides electrical engineering, contracting and consultancy services, has made a name for itself in the areas of onshore/offshore wind, hydrogen, battery storage, solar power and data centre facilities. It is continuing to diversify into new and emerging sectors in the green economy to drive its growth and contribute to the decarbonisation of the energy system.

During a visit to the company, Economy Minister Conor Murphy highlighted that Lagan Energy’s expansion in the renewables sector aligns with his ambitions for the economy.

He said, “To achieve net zero we need more energy from hydrogen, onshore and offshore wind, and solar. Companies like Lagan Energy are showing that there are also huge commercial opportunities in the green economy.

“The 30 new, highly skilled jobs that will be created by the company in Omagh over the next few years will help to achieve a regionally balanced economy with a drive towards net zero.”

Lagan Energy recently became the first company on the island of Ireland to successfully install a hydrogen electrolyser, producing green gas from renewable energy, which it did for Energia at the Long Mountain wind farm, Co. Antrim.

Commenting on the company’s planned expansion, Emmet Lagan, Director of Lagan Energy, said, “Our mission is to design, develop and deploy carbon-friendly solutions for our current electricity grid generation and reconfigure the way we generate electricity both as a nation and internationally. This investment in 30 new jobs, which is being supported by Invest Northern Ireland, will enable us to expand our capabilities in the Green Hydrogen, Renewables and Data Centres sectors and bring us closer to meeting the increased demands for our resources in the international market.

“Globally, governments are targeting hydrogen production as a means to decarbonise heavy industry and therefore opportunities are emerging for companies like us with skills in those areas. We forecast that within three years our income from hydrogen and offshore wind projects will represent 40% of total turnover.”

Lagan Energy was established by Company Director Stephen Lagan in 2014. Since then, the company has experienced significant growth and is projected to employ over 150 full-time staff by the end of 2025.

Stephen adds, “Lagan Energy has consistently prioritised and invested in the continuous upskilling of our workforce, and this commitment will also extend to the 30 new positions announced today. These roles will help support and strengthen our resources on various ongoing and upcoming projects in Ireland, the UK, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Therefore, Invest NI's support is greatly appreciated.”

Jeremy Fitch, Executive Director of Business Growth Group at Invest NI, said, “It is great to see Lagan Energy continue to grow and strengthen its position as a frontrunner in the renewables sector in Northern Ireland. Since setting up, the company has benefitted from a range of Invest NI support and in particular has drawn on the in-market expertise that we provide.

“Our in-market teams in Spain, Canada and the US have offered the company substantial support in market research, market reports, and introductions to potential customers. Lagan will also be attending trade shows across the UK and Europe within the next six months with our support, and was part of our Net Zero Exchange Mission to Singapore in March, where it showcased its expertise in the fields of hydrogen and alternative fuels.

“Invest NI’s support for the 30 new jobs announced today will ensure that the company can move quickly to take advantage of the opportunities arising in the green economy.”