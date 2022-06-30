Omagh-based housing association builds ten new homes on Rath

THE first sod has been turned on ten new homes being built by an Omagh-based housing association on Rathlin Island.

The homes, being provided by the Rural Housing Association, are the first new build social housing on the island in almost a decade and will help meet the demand for housing on the island as the population of 150 continues to grow.

An event to mark this momentous occasion was attended by Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd.

Rural Housing chief executive Stephen Fisher said, “Central to the goal of Rural Housing Association is to identify rural communities that are growing or have capacity to grow, and ensuring that they have social housing to meet the need. With the Rathlin Island project, we did not shy away from the challenges that it brought, and we have been determined that this community should have social housing to help it to grow and flourish.

“Constructing on an island will not be an easy task logistically, but like with any new build project, our team and our partner organisations have the determination and skills to meet and overcome these challenges.

“ These new houses will be in one of the most unique and stunning rural communities in Northern Ireland, and we are looking forward to the day that they are homes to ten families.”

Rural Housing Association was formed in 1992, and manages more than 540 homes, dispersed right across Northern Ireland. Their aim is to provide accommodation for rural people in rural areas, with a view to helping maintain and regenerate rural communities.