Omagh bomber can be extradited to Lithuania

Liam Campbell, who was found civilly liable along with two other men in 2009 for the Omagh bombing, can be extradited to Lithuania, so a ruling from the UK’s most senior court has declared.

The Supreme Court decision comes after a long drawn-out battle to have the County Louth man extradited to the Baltic Republic relating to offences of smuggling, possession of firearms and terrorism.

Campbell is expected to face a litany of charges linked to the Real IRA – the group held responsible for the 1998 atrocity which killed 29 people, including a pregnant woman carrying twins.

In 2016, Campbell was arrested in Dundalk under the powers of a second European Arrest Warrant (EAW) obtained by the Lithuanian authorities.

The arrest warrant asserted that Campbell participated in the smuggling of weapons in support of the ‘Real IRA’ between 2006 and 2007.

It also accused Campbell of making preparations to smuggle explosive substances, as well as attempting to acquire weapons, ammunitions, explosives, detonators and timers.

Campbell, in attempt to challenge the legal process at every juncture, had appealed the High Court Ruling in support of his extradition, as well as the Court of Appeal’s upholding of the lower court’s decision.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court rejected Campbell’s latest appeal.

Ms Justice Baker, sitting on the five-strong Supreme Court bench, said the Lithuanian Authorities’ request for extradition was evidentially founded .

She said, “They have shown on evidence that the investigative process that has led them to a position where they have made a decision and formed an intention to try and prosecute Mr Campbell.”

If Campbell is prosecuted for the crimes of which he is accused, he could face a sentence of up to 20 years.

This is the third time that Lithuanian Authorities have attempted to secure Campbell’s surrender, the last of which resulted in him being held in custody in the North for four years.

In 2011, Campbell’s brother, Michael Campbell, was given a 12 year sentence by a Lithuanian Court for the illegal possession of weapons and attempted smuggling.

He was arrested after an international surveillance operation was conducted by Irish, Lithuanian and British intelligence.