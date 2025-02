AN OMAGH woman killed in the bomb was an active member of the Women’s Institute and served as treasurer of Maine Presbyterian Church for 25 years.

Olive Hawkes was originally from Co Monaghan, but her family moved to Omagh in the 1940s.

In her commemoration, prepared by her daughter, Mandy and read by the family’s legal representative, she was described as a ‘genuinely good woman.’

“We know that she would have been an amazing granny to her two grandchildren,” her daughter said.

“She did not deserve to experience such cruelty.”

The public inquiry being held at the Strule Arts Centre was told that Olive’s family ordeal of waiting for news of what had happened was terrible.

Her husband, Percy, had been at the Mart and recalled ‘having a bad feeling’ when the bomb exploded.