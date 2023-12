THE Omagh-born editor of the Irish Catholic newspaper is to step down from the post after 12 years.

Michael Kelly announced his decision on social media this week. He said he is now planning to work on some ‘long-cherished projects’ and that the job of editor has been ‘the great honour’ of his life.

Speaking to WeAreTyrone, Mr Kelly expressed the hope that the move would also enable him to spend more time with his father, Mickey and other family members in Tyrone.

Advertisement

“I have lived in Dublin for almost 25 years and some of my most enjoyable times in the city have been when Tyrone have done well in Croke Park,” he

said.

“But major events and successes like that have also made me somewhat homesick on occasions as well. Tyrone and Omagh have always been my home and being back home here is extremely important to me.

“The death of my mother, Anne, a number of years ago and my brother, Damian, earlier this year have crystalised for me how important family is and to be able to step back from the

constant pressure of a weekly

deadline.”

During his tenure as editor of the Irish Catholic, Mr Kelly covered a number of major stories, including the abuse scandals.

“I used to sell the Irish Catholic in Christ the King Church in Strathroy when I was young when other 10 or 11 year-olds were reading soccer or GAA magazines,” he added.

“It was always a newspaper which I enjoyed reading and a publication with which I was fascinated.

“People always perhaps had a misconception that the publication was owned by the church.

Advertisement

“But it has always been in lay leadership and has no formal relationship with the church.

“One aim which I was particularly keen on as editor was to reflect the views of the ordinary Catholics in the pews. During my time as editor, one of the main issues to be dealt with was that of clerical abuse and the cover-up of that abuse.”