Omagh brothers jailed for running a drug supply operation

TWO Omagh brothers have been jailed for running a cocaine supply operation, which they claimed was to repay their own drug debts.

John Moore (50) and Gavin Moore (47), both of Deverney Park, appeared before Dungannon Crown Court last Wednesday for sentencing.

The case stemmed from a police search of a property on Gardenville Avenue, Omagh, on September 17, 2023.

During the search, officers discovered 60 grams of cocaine, initially believed to belong to John, and two grams of cannabis linked to Gavin.

In addition, authorities found €9,100 and £5,270 in cash, seven suspected ‘deal lists’, and shotgun cartridges.

The firearms licence for the cartridges had expired.

Mobile phones were also seized, and a subsequent investigation revealed evidence of a drug supply operation involving both brothers.

John was identified as leading the operation, sourcing cocaine from a supplier further up the chain and distributing it to other dealers.

Gavin was described as having a ‘subsidiary’ role in the scheme.

The court noted that both men had previous convictions for drug possession, however Gavin had the most recent record, with a conviction for cannabis possession last year.

His Honour, Judge Brian Sherrard, observed that his concerns lay with the prevalence of illegal drugs in the community, which have been linked to violent crimes and break-ups within families.

In sentencing, he said that the brothers were ‘not beginners’ in the drugs trade, citing their previous records and age.

For heading the supply operation, John was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment, half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Gavin, who played a ‘lesser part’ in the supply, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, serving half inside and the rest on licence.