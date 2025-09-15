Omagh businesses sound alarm over disruption from roadworks

OMAGH Chamber of Commerce has called on local political representatives to back its plea for urgent action to ease disruption caused by major roadworks in the town.

The latest phase of the Gas to the West project has been underway for several weeks, with works concentrated in the John Street, Church Hill and George’s Street areas. Contractor Evolve says temporary traffic management systems, including night-time closures and diversions, are in place to minimise disruption.

At the same time, work has begun on a £3.4 million road-widening scheme along the Mountjoy and Gortin Roads to facilitate access to the new Strule Shared Education Campus. With only one lane operational, motorists have already reported long delays.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the importance of the projects, the Chamber has warned that the scale and duration of the works are having a “considerable impact” on local trade and the wider community.

In a letter to councillors and Assembly members, Chamber president John Edgar said the Department for Infrastructure must “improve communication with local businesses and residents, explore measures to minimise disruption and consider practical mitigation measures.”

He added, “Many of our members have reported a marked reduction in trade due to reduced accessibility, congestion, and limited communication about the work.”

Earlier this month, the Department for Infrastructure warned motorists to expect significant delays in the Mountjoy and Gortin Road areas, particularly at peak times, and advised allowing extra time for journeys.

The Chamber insists, however, that more must be done to safeguard the ability of businesses to operate during the extensive programme of works.