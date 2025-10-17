Omagh businesses to be celebrated at annual awards event

THE Omagh Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2025 Omagh Business Awards this Saturday, October 18, at Canavan’s in Garvaghey.

This prestigious event aims to honour the outstanding achievements of local businesses across various sectors.

The ceremony will be hosted by online influencer and entrepreneur Caroline O’Neill, known as Digg Mama, promising an evening filled with celebration and community spirit.

This year’s awards feature 15 categories, including Best New Start-Up, Professional Services Award, Family Business Award, Spirit of Omagh Award, Retailer of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Best Use of Social Media/Digital Campaign, Large Enterprise of the Year, Hair & Beauty Award, Bar/Restaurant of the Year, Gym/Mental Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year and Coffee Shop/Patisserie of the Year.

For more information, visit the Omagh Chamber of Commerce website at www.omaghchamber.com.