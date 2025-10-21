Omagh campaigner wants school uniforms to be more ‘affordable’

ONE of the founders of the Omagh Uniform Exchange has urged schools to ensure that uniforms are ‘serviceable and affordable’ following the passing of new legislation at Stormont aimed at tackling the spiralling cost of school uniforms.

Education Minister Paul Givan’s bill, passed last week without a formal vote, seeks to make uniforms more affordable for families across the North.

However, parties including Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance criticised the legislation for ‘not going far enough’.

Mr Givan defended the move, insisting that critics had misunderstood the strength of the new law.

While detailed guidelines are expected to be issued to schools in the coming weeks, they will not include a specific price cap — a decision that has raised concerns among parents and campaigners.

Cathy McNamee, of Omagh Uniform Exchange, said she welcomed any measure that helped to ease financial pressures on families but warned that the process ‘feels rushed’ and lacked clarity.

She said, “There needs to be a lower threshold for accessing uniform grants, and we must look at different ways children can present to school in uniform. The aspects of saving money are welcome, but the legislation isn’t measurable. The pressure on families over uniform costs has been ongoing for generations.”

Ms McNamee also called for schools to adopt gender-neutral uniform policies, describing it as a ‘basic human right’.