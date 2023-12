Police have issued a renewed appeal for information and witnesses after a car was set on fire in Omagh earlier this month.

The police say they received a report shortly after 1.50am on Saturday, December 2 that a car was alight outside a property in the Castleview Crescent area of the town.

Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze, and PSNI say they are treating the incident as arson.

Sergeant Hamill said, “The car was completely gutted as a result of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 151 02/12/23.”