Omagh CBS careers fair inspires next generation

OMAGH CBS recently hosted a vibrant careers fair, welcoming representatives from 32 companies and universities eager to share their expertise, guidance and opportunities with students and parents.
The event offered a unique chance for young people to explore the diverse career paths open to them and gain valuable advice directly from industry professionals.
Every exhibitor attended voluntarily, dedicating their time to engage with the next generation and create a welcoming, informative atmosphere.
From interactive discussions to practical insights, students left with a clearer understanding of the possibilities that lie ahead and inspiration to shape their future careers.
“The generosity and support of our exhibitors truly made this event special,” said a spokesperson from Omagh CBS. “Their willingness to share knowledge and encouragement leaves a lasting impact on our students and gives them a real glimpse of the opportunities available beyond school.”
