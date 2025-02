At just 55 years of age, Omagh Pastor Graham McElhinney received a diagnosis he had been awaiting for four years – early-onset dementia.

Pastor Graham leads the Life Triumphant Church on Market Street and has run the Reach Foodbank in the town for over a decade, helping thousands in need.

He first noticed memory issues in 2018, struggling to recall dates and names.

“I started to feel foggy, especially in the mornings,” he recalled. “It took four years to get diagnosed, and in that time, my memory worsened.”

Emphasising the importance of early diagnosis, Pastor Graham added, “You can’t get medication until you get a diagnosis, and sometimes it takes time to find the right one.”

Since his diagnosis, Pastor Graham has worked with Dementia NI to push for quicker assessments.

Last month, he joined other members of the charity in meeting Health Minister Mike Nesbitt at Stormont, successfully securing a commitment to reducing waiting times for dementia diagnoses in the 2024-2027 Programme for Government.

“The meeting was very productive, and Mr Nesbitt really listened,” said Pastor Graham.

“Currently, the UK target for dementia diagnosis is six weeks, but everyone I know has had to wait at least a year. I hope this leads to real change so others won’t have to wait as long as I did.”

Pastor Graham said he will not let the condition define him and remains active in his ministry.

He relies on lists and Post-it notes to keep track of tasks and finds his short-term memory issues most challenging in the mornings.

“I forget names and dates. It hasn’t affected my work at the church, but I don’t enjoy reading like I used to – I forget characters, so I listen to podcasts and audiobooks instead.”

He also challenges misconceptions about dementia.

“When I tell people I have it, they don’t believe me. There’s still a stigma – people assume those with dementia don’t know where they are or have a vacant expression. But over 70,800 people in the UK live with young-onset dementia, and symptoms vary widely.”

Pastor Graham said that his faith has been an integral part of keeping him positive after his diagnosis, stating that his trust in God and prayer has helped him cope.

“My faith always keeps me positive and looking forward,” he stated..

“No matter the turbulence surrounding my illness, my trust in God is always there. My family and my faith always come first, and both of these things ensure that no matter what is happening with my health, I am always looking to help others and spread the word of God.”