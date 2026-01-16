Omagh church packed for Requiem Mass of Father Eugene Hasson

MOURNERS today lined the streets outside the Sacred Heart Church in Omagh as the funeral cortege for the late parish priest, Fr Eugene Hasson, was led through the town by two horses following his Requiem Funeral Mass.

Officials from the Drumagh Sarsfields, Omagh St Enda’s and Tattyreagh St Patrick’s Club carried the remains from the church at the end of the Mass, which was attended by hundreds of people. Local schools formed a guard of honour while St Eugene’s Brass Band played a musical tribute.

Fr Hasson, who was a native of Dungiven in Co Derry, died earlier this week at the age of 70 following an illness.

His wake was attended by people from throughout the West Tyrone area, and more 40 priests attended the Mass at which the Chief Celebrant was the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown.

He expressed his sympathy’s to the family of Fr Hasson, and said that his wake and funeral had shown the enduring loyalty to the clergy, especially in times of difficulty.

“Today we thank God for the many private and public ministries of Fr Hasson, for the deep friendships through which he interacted with people and for his very thoughtful and quiet nature.

“Fr Eugene knew it would involve much greater prayerful discernment by parishioners about what has to be done and realised that the Gospel will be proclaimed by families and communities,” Dr McKeown said.

In a poignant and emotional tribute, Fr Hasson’s sister, Fiona, said he was her ‘rock and guiding light’.

“For most of you gathered here today he was Fr Hasson, your beloved parish priest. For myself, he was Eugene, my brother, my rock, my friend and my guiding light.

“He was someone who personified decency and fairness and really could not be more suited to his calling to the priesthood.

“He was a man who with little effort attracted followers, instilled loyalty and commanded respect because of his quiet and compassionate words, his faith in God and his deep and unwavering moral compass.

“For those of us who knew him best, we knew that his calling did not stop his sense of fun, adventure and love of travel and horses.”

She said that he had met many friends over the years and expressed her thanks to the doctors and staff of Drumragh and Dungiven Health Centres, Omagh and Altnagelvin Hospitals, Slevin’s Chemist and the Foyal Hospice homecare team.