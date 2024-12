A special church service will be held in Omagh this evening in support of families who have been recently bereaved.

Christmas is a difficult time for those who have lost a loved one recently.

This evening’s service will take place at St Columba’s Church in Omagh at 7pm.

A spokesperson for the church urged people to come along.

“Everyone knows that Christmas should feel special, but we also acknowledge that for many people, Christmas is hard.

“Join us on Wednesday evening at St Columba’s Church Omagh at 7pm as we remember those who have been bereaved this year, and all who find this season hard.

“If you are finding Christmas tough, or if there are ways that we can pastorally support your family, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”