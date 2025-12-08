Omagh colleagues walk five million steps for cancer charity

BY walking a combined total of five million steps in the autumn, the staff of Abac, Omagh, have successfully raised more than £2,000 for an Omagh cancer charity.

Marking Breast Cancer Awareness in October via their ‘Steps Challenge’, the staff recently presented Care for Cancer, who are based in Campsie, with a cheque for £2,025.

Abac’s Julian McKeown said that he was proud to support the fantastic work of the local charity.

“As a local business ourselves, we’re delighted to support the work of this charity that provides services to those affected by cancer in our local community,” he said.

“And everyone at Abac is a little fitter now due to the October challenge!”

Care for Cancer operate a drop-in centre in Campsie, offering practical support such as transfers to hospital appointments and complementary therapies, and run support groups and social activities for patients and their families.