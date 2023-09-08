Omagh Community Youth Choir to celebrate 25th anniversary

OMAGH Community Youth Choir (OCYC), which was established in the wake of the Omagh bomb, is gathering past and present members to mark its 25th anniversary.

The choir was founded by local musician, vocal coach and producer, Daryl Simpson, who envisioned an all-inclusive group of young people from all backgrounds and traditions to come together in peace under the enjoyment of song.

Today, his vision is as alive as it was in 1998, and the choir still seeks to promote peace and reconciliation through its young people as they grow to become the generation of peace.

Advertisement

This weekend will see celebrations, starting with a private event for members and leaders, past and present, at the Silverbirch Hotel, with plans for a short practice, singsong and reunion dinner on Saturday.

A public service will then be held on Sunday at 3pm in the First Presbyterian Church, Omagh, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the group, where friends and family can rejoice in song and prayer with the choir.

Speaking ahead of the events, Mr Simpson expressed a hope that the choir will continue to ‘inspire’ local youth for years to come.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming back former members along with current members, with choir friends, family and the general public for our 25th anniversary thanksgiving service,” he said.

“We appreciate some former members making trips back from England to be with us, especially and we know there will be some fantastic singing in the service to celebrate.”

Reflecting on the foundation of the group, Mr Simpson added, “It is hard to believe that 25 years have passed since I had the idea for the choir, and with the help of the late Fr Kevin Mullan, the late Edmund Wiltshire, Drew Hamilton, Mike Reynolds, we formed a committee to make the choir a reality.

“I was assisted by Geraldine Fretigny on piano, and our first rehearsal was one that will long -remain in my memory as a special moment of rich harmony.

Advertisement

“In a world that sometimes struggles to come together, we hope we have been able to inspire our young people to reach out across their community,” Mr Simpson concluded.