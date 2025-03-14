Omagh conference focuses on ending violence against females

A SPECIAL conference was held at Glenpark Estate near Omagh on Wednesday morning, focusing on the seven-year strategy to End Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG).

The event, hosted by Learmount community development officer Min McCann, welcomed a range of guest speakers who shared personal experiences surrounding domestic violence.

Mr McCann welcomed attendees and outlined the goals and ambitions of the seven-year strategy.

“It’s all about challenging the behaviours that make women and girls feel uncomfortable and understanding the importance of developing healthy relationships,” he said. “When we look at our peers, some good, some not so good, where do we learn certain behaviours? “It’s about challenging domestic abuse-related crimes in the same way we challenge racism and other hate crimes.”

Constable Lorraine Bull from the PSNI provided advice on staying safe in public and the importance of reporting crimes.

“If you feel unsafe in public, raise your voice as high as you can,” she advised.”

When discussing domestic violence and coercive control, Constable Bull emphasised the importance of speaking out.

“Coercive control only became legislation in 2022,” she stated.

“For over 20 years, there had been no law to deal with coercive control. I would urge anyone experiencing it to speak to someone – if not the police, then a friend or relative. If no one knows about it, it can’t be helped. The reality is, if you don’t tell someone, it will just keep going.”

Following Constable Bull’s speech, one attendee thanked the PSNI for their handling of a recent case involving stalking.