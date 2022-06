By Alan Rodgers

AN OMAGH councillor is one of a number of new members on the board of the Education Authority.

Stephen Donnelly of the Alliance Party will be joined by his party colleague, Rachel Ferguson. It’s the second high profile selection for the Clanabogan man who was elected chairperson of the party at the weekend.

Advertisement

He is one of eight members of the EA Board are nominated by their parties, using the D’Hondt system. The Alliance party is entitled to two members based on its success at the recent Stormont Assembly election.

The Education Board has a budget of more than £1 billion and is responsible for employing teachers, school transport, school buildings and catering.