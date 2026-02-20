Omagh dental surgery reveals it was attacked by online hackers

AN Omagh dental surgery say they have been the victims of an online hack.

The attack happened at The Grange Dental Care yesterday morning.

In an online video, Joe McEnhill, owner of the local surgery, said people started to receive ‘suspicious’ emails from the surgery asking for invoices to be paid.

When the business was alerted to the emails, they immediately contacted their IT company who put a halt on the system and began an investigation.

Mr McEnhill said the investigations to date had revealed the hack originated in New Jersey in the US, the hackers had just been able to access emails but that no personal or sensitive information had been accessed.

He said they believe the hack may be linked to a separate online attack on another business in Omagh recently.

Mr McEnhill stressed that the hack had been stopped and they would be informing anyone impacted and would today be contacting the Information Commissioner’s Office and the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority, an independent body that monitors and inspects health and social care services in the North.

He added that the business would ‘get to the bottom’ of the hack, which he said had been carried out by a ‘criminal individual or organisation’, and reach out to everyone impacted.