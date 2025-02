People are being asked to recycle costumes their children may have worn on previous World Book Days.

Each year, the global celebration of books sees children dress up as characters from their favourite books.

Many local schools host special events as part of World Book Day.

Now, an initiative has been launched to reuse costumes that young people have worn in previous years.

Parents with old costumes at home are being asked to donate them so other children can make use of them.

The costumes can be dropped off at Omagh and Enniskillen libraries this week and they will then be collected and distributed through a ‘Costume Swap Shop’ being co-ordinated by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

A council spokesperson said all costumes should have a CE mark and should not be battery operated.

World Book Day will be celebrated on March 6 this year.