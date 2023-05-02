Omagh entrepreneurs win top award for helping homeless

SCHOOLBOY entrepreneurs from Omagh have set up a company aimed at supporting people experiencing homelessness by creating a range of hooded sweatshirts, and donating warm clothing for every item sold.

Their business, Sub-Lyme, sold their range in school, online and at local shopping centres.

Now, the students from Christian Brothers Grammar School have been named Young Enterprise Northern Ireland Southwest Company of the Year 2023.

The 17 to 18-year-old entrepreneurs started their business through the Young Enterprise Company Programme, competing against almost 80 student companies across the North.

They were awarded the top prize at the Young Enterprise Awards 2023 at Belfast City Hall where they were addressed by United States Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joe Kennedy III.

He said, “Young Enterprise is all about equipping young people with the skills that they need in order to not just navigate a changing world, but to lead it. To be able to ask questions and find answers, cut through hard topics. Giving them the resilience and confidence, to know that this is not going to be an easy path, but it is a path worth taking.

“Northern Ireland is in incredibly bright and capable hands.

“The young people here are as talented, as motivated, and as driven as any anywhere across the globe.”