Omagh event to advise businesses on employee ownership model

BUSINESSES in Omagh are being invited to discover how employee ownership could help secure local jobs, boost the regional economy, and futureproof their operations.

Employee Ownership Ireland (EOI) is hosting a seminar, ‘Discover the Rise of Employee Ownership’, at the Strule Arts Centre on Wednesday, October 15 at 1.30pm.

The event is aimed at local business leaders keen to understand why more companies across the North are choosing to sell to their employees.

The seminar will be hosted by Feargal Logan, former Tyrone GAA Manager and local solicitor, who will lead discussions on the benefits of transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) model. Attendees will hear how the model can support succession planning, retain local jobs, and ensure businesses remain rooted in their communities.

A number of Omagh-based businesses have already made the move to employee ownership, including Adman and Patrick McCaul Environmental Consulting Engineering, both of which will participate in a panel discussion to share their experiences. Speakers will also include Andrew Harrison, Employee Ownership expert from Co-ownership Solutions, and Karen Maguire, Chair of Employee Ownership Ireland.

Since its establishment in early 2025, EOI has been working to create 10,000 employee owners in Northern Ireland by 2030. The initiative received a boost in June 2025 when Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archbald MLA announced a funding plan to support the promotion of EOTs across the region.

This funding has enabled EOI to offer resources, mentorships, and fully funded feasibility studies to businesses considering the transition.

Karen Maguire said, “Making the move to employee ownership is a great way to futureproof your business.

“Our roadshow gives local leaders the chance to hear from experts, learn from those who have already made the transition, and explore whether an EOT is right for their organisation.”

In addition to the Omagh event, a morning session will take place at Belfast’s Metropolitan Arts Centre at 8.30am on the same day.