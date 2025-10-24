Omagh event to discuss US independence celebrations

COMMUNITY groups and individuals are being invited to an information evening in Omagh to learn about funding opportunities to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

The event, hosted by the Ulster-Scots Agency, will take place at the Silverbirch Hotel on Tuesday, October 28, starting at 7.30pm.

It will provide guidance for organisations and individuals interested in applying for the US/NI 250 Funding Programme, which aims to support projects commemorating historic links between Northern Ireland and the United States.

Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, highlighted the significance of the initiative. Mr Lyons said, “This is a great opportunity for Northern Ireland to celebrate the strong and enduring links that connect us with the United States and have shaped both our countries in lasting ways.

“I would encourage organisations and individuals to apply for funding to highlight the unique contribution that people from here made to the story of America and to celebrate the friendships that connect us across the Atlantic.”

The programme, launched earlier this year with £250,000 in total funding, currently has £150,000 available to support community events, cultural exhibitions, educational programmes, and storytelling projects that explore shared history and connections with the US.

Applications opened on Monday, and further information is available online at www.ulsterscotsagency.com.

An online information session will be announced soon.